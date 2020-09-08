On September 7, 2020, English Premier League giants, Manchester United launched their new Adidas sponsored away kit. Ordinarily, it has sent Nigerians fans of the club overboard with excitement.

But earlier on September 8, 2020, Nigerian star, Cuppy and Grammy-nominated Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy were part of the official launch of the new jersey. Cuppy, who has been vocal about her switch to being a Manchester United fan after being an Arsenal fan for so long can be seen in a new video for the launch.

For his part, Burna Boy who is also a Manchester United fan has gotten a jersey number that reveals his love for Michael Jordan - he got the number '23.' The number also reflects a track on his new album titled, '23.' On the song, Burna Boy sang, "Music makes me feel I be Jordan..."

