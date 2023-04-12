Twitter reacts as Adekunle Gold drops colorful video for hit single 'Party No Dey Stop'

On April 11, 2023, Adekunle Gold AKA AG released the visuals for 'Party No Dey Stop' and the music video generated reactions from fans on Twitter who commented on the creative direction.

The video shot by Director K had AG and Zinoleesky in what appears to be an Island colorful dressed in sharp-looking zoot suits while surrounded by horn-bearing human hybrids.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to fans on Twitter, the video failed to convey an artistic representation of the song which talked about nonstop partying.

One Twitter user commented that the video had too many colors which made it distracting.

Another user questioned why the music video for a party anthem was shot in the bush.

ADVERTISEMENT

A user expressed her disappointment at the video which she claimed didn't live up to the exciting feeling the song offered.

Multiple Twitter users also questioned the artistic direction which they claim was chaotic and far from the song's message.

'Party No Dey Stop' has generated over 130K views in its opening 18 hours and more fans are sure to watch the video as it continues to receive varying criticisms on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT