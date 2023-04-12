The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Twitter reacts as Adekunle Gold drops colorful video for hit single 'Party No Dey Stop'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Adekunle Gold has released the video for his hit single 'Party No Dey Stop' featuring Zinoleesky.

Adekunle Gold, Zinoleesky
Adekunle Gold, Zinoleesky

Recommended articles

On April 11, 2023, Adekunle Gold AKA AG released the visuals for 'Party No Dey Stop' and the music video generated reactions from fans on Twitter who commented on the creative direction.

The video shot by Director K had AG and Zinoleesky in what appears to be an Island colorful dressed in sharp-looking zoot suits while surrounded by horn-bearing human hybrids.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to fans on Twitter, the video failed to convey an artistic representation of the song which talked about nonstop partying.

One Twitter user commented that the video had too many colors which made it distracting.

Another user questioned why the music video for a party anthem was shot in the bush.

ADVERTISEMENT

A user expressed her disappointment at the video which she claimed didn't live up to the exciting feeling the song offered.

Multiple Twitter users also questioned the artistic direction which they claim was chaotic and far from the song's message.

'Party No Dey Stop' has generated over 130K views in its opening 18 hours and more fans are sure to watch the video as it continues to receive varying criticisms on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

The single is Adekunle Gold's first release in 2023 as he aims to kick off the year on a high. It has enjoyed impressive success as it reached NO. 1 on TurnTable Top 100 while also topping Pulse Nigeria Top 10 Songs for Q1 2023.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Twitter reacts as Adekunle Gold drops colorful video for hit single 'Party No Dey Stop'

Twitter reacts as Adekunle Gold drops colorful video for hit single 'Party No Dey Stop'

Are Johnny Drille and Tomi Ojo dating?

Are Johnny Drille and Tomi Ojo dating?

Mr Eazi announces new group, Choplife Soundsystem

Mr Eazi announces new group, Choplife Soundsystem

Nick Cannon wants to have 13th child with Taylor Swift

Nick Cannon wants to have 13th child with Taylor Swift

Michael Omonua's 'Galatians' becomes first Nigerian film selected at La Fabrique Cinema

Michael Omonua's 'Galatians' becomes first Nigerian film selected at La Fabrique Cinema

These Nigerian celebrities look so similar they could be siblings

These Nigerian celebrities look so similar they could be siblings

Davido doesn't blame celebrities who stayed neutral during elections

Davido doesn't blame celebrities who stayed neutral during elections

Davido's 'Unavailable' debuts on UK Official Singles Chart

Davido's 'Unavailable' debuts on UK Official Singles Chart

Singer Lojay has suffered heartbreaks many times

Singer Lojay has suffered heartbreaks many times

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

SIDHU MOOSE WALA ' MERA NA' FEAT BURNA BOY & STEEL BANGLE

Burna Boy sets YouTube record with guest appearance on Sidhu Moose Wala's posthumous single 'Mera Na'

Davido

Davido to speak at Forbes 30 Under 30 conference in Botswana

Portable

'I'm not a prisoner' Portable boasts as he previews new single

Angelique Kidjo

Angelique Kidjo becomes 3rd African to win the Polar Music Prize