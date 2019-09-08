Nigerian superstar, Wizkid has been teasing music for a while.

First, he announced a single titled, 'Joro' in July, 2019 - It never dropped. Last week, he again teased fans to anticipate new music on Friday, September 6, 2019. But again, nothing happened. This time, he has teased a few seconds of a video with the caption, #GhettoLove.

This happened in the afternoon of September 8, 2019. Fans are again going crazy at the prospect of a new video from Starboy himself. Producer, Killertunes has confirmed that he will produce the song alongside Kel P.

During the maelstrom, we also got word that Wizkid's album, Made In Lagos will also be released before his Starboy Fest commences in October, 2019.

Here are some of the best tweets after Wizkid's teaser;