In May 2019, Nigerian superstar, Wizkid announced a single titled, 'Joro' with a picture of a scantily clad woman. The song never dropped.

When Wizkid dropped 'Ghetto Love,' Twitter went ballistics over the "Kolo Bi ko," adlibs that formed the song's hook. The song was bashed on the basis of songwriting and terrible content.

But again, the industry came to a stand still after Wizkid announced that 'Joro' will finally drop on October 1, 2019. Yesterday, the song premiered on Ebro Darden's Beats 1 show at 9:55 pm. Its video dropped a few moments later.

Since the song dropped, Nigerians have been reacting on Twitter with different views. Some have even been fighting. Here are some of the best tweets;

Wizkid FC

'It is thrash' gang;

Wizkid, get a songwriter, plis dear;