When fans and lovers of good music turned up at Muri Okunola Park, venue for the Nativeland concert on Thursday, December 19, 2019, to have fun, little did they know that it would in tears.

It didn't take long before the flaws that marred the annual concert ruined the night for many as its VIP section gave in, living many injured. The reaction since the incident has been filled with emotions as many have expressed their anger towards the preparedness of the organisers towards the event.

For many, the organisers even made things worse when they released a press statement after the incident. According to those who have reacted via Twitter, the apology felt like a slap on the face.

The apology...

The organisers of the concert, took to their Twitter page where they issued a statement that doubled as an apology. According to them, the crowd overwhelmed their security apparatus. They also blamed some people who came into the venue with unticketed entry passes. They finally apologised to everyone who got affected by the sad event. This apology has been slammed by many on Twitter.

Angry parents...

The Nativeland concert saw a number of teenagers in attendance with their parents. They were also affected by the collapsed VIP stage. Angered by the incident, a number of parents have called out the organisers of the event.

General reactions...

The reactions on Twitter from the Nativeland concert has been almost of the same notion. People have continued to call out the organisers for their poor handling of the event. They described their personal experiences as shocking and humiliating.

Memes...

For every time a topic or an incident trends on Twitter, people always find a way to create memes. As usual these memes are very funny and takes away briefly, the seriousness of the topic or incident. Here are some of the memes that git everyone laughing at least for while after the Nativeland incident.