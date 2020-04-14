On April 13, 2020, Nigerian singers, Davido and Asa, took to their respective Instagram pages to continue the global trend of e-events. This time, they sang each other's songs and Twitter NG is loving it with some of the most mushy statements in history. However, some people are shaming Davido.

For that reason, Davido has been a top trending topic for much of the morning. Nigerians have been celebrating the power to put aside ego and collaborate at such a pivotal time. Here are the picks from the bunch;