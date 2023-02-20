Background: The certification system is based on on-demand streaming and digital downloads. For on-demand streaming, paid streams weigh higher than ad-supported streams. You can read more on methodology behind the weighing of streams here.
TurnTable launches certification system under new arm, TCSN
TurnTable has announce the launch of a certification system – a program designed to celebrate longstanding artistic achievement within domestic Nigerian music marketplace. The awards (silver, gold and platinum) are earned by artistes who have met certain standards and milestones.
Standards: At the moment, the certification for single is based on audio streaming and digital downloads.
1 unit = 150 streams
1. Silver: 25,000 units
2. Gold: 50,000 units
3. Platinum: 100,000 units
Album
At the moment, the certification for album is based on audio streaming and digital downloads. A title is classified as an ‘album’ if it has more than three singles and/or surpasses a 15-minute runtime.
1 unit = 1500 streams
1. Silver: 12,500 units
2. Gold: 25,000 units
3. Platinum: 50,000 units
Application & Launch: The official application process for the certification will launch on Monday, February 20, 2023.
The goal is for this to become entrenched into the Nigerian music community and serve as the foundation for which more rigid and comprehensive systems will be built. TCSN will gradually become a part of an industry-wide association and will continue to collect and celebrate artistic achievement in the country.
