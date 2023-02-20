TurnTable launches certification system under new arm, TCSN

Standards: At the moment, the certification for single is based on audio streaming and digital downloads.

1 unit = 150 streams

1. Silver: 25,000 units

2. Gold: 50,000 units

3. Platinum: 100,000 units

Album

At the moment, the certification for album is based on audio streaming and digital downloads. A title is classified as an ‘album’ if it has more than three singles and/or surpasses a 15-minute runtime.

1 unit = 1500 streams

1. Silver: 12,500 units

2. Gold: 25,000 units

3. Platinum: 50,000 units

Application & Launch: The official application process for the certification will launch on Monday, February 20, 2023.