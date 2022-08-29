Who made the list: The list features thirty key personalities across different areas of the Nigerian music industry whose contributions have played a vital role in shaping the first half of 2022.
Olamide, Motolani Alake, Oye Akideinde, Bizzle Osikoya, named Industry Power Players for 2022 H1
On Friday, August 26th August 2022, Nigeria's official music chart TurnTable Charts release the list of individuals who shaped the music industry for the first half of 2022.
On the list are Label bosses, leading Show Promoters, Publishing magnates, Media personalities, an Entertainment Lawyer, talent managers, amongst other individuals.
Please find the full list below.
- Eze Eezgozie
Role: VP, Market Development of EMPIRE Africa (No. 1 music distributor & label in H1 2022)
- Alabi Moronfoluwa
Role: Management (TUMBLAR Music)
- Ayo Animashaun
Role: CEO, Smooth Promotions
- Bukola Sawyer Izeogu
Role: Founder/CEO of BukiHQ Media
- Tosin Soriola
Role: Director of Artiste & Media Relations, Boomplay
- Olamide Adedeji
Role: Founder. YBNL Nation (No. 1 Record Label of H1 2022)
- Bolaji Kareem
Role: Regional Head of West Africa, Empire Africa.
- Elizabeth Sobowale
Role: Program Director, Music Business Academy For Africa & Management (Adekunle Gold).
- Osita “Duke” Ugeh
Role: Founder/CEO of Duke Concepts (Executive of the Quarter, Q2 2022).
- Damilola Akinwuni
Role: CEO, Dvpper Music.
- Motolani Alake
Role: Managing Editor, Pulse Nigeria.
- Obi Asika
Role: Creator of Journey of the Beats
- Olajumoke Olayiwola
Role: Management (P. Priime, Telz, Semzi, Ileri) and General Secretary at The Sarz Academy.
- Ibukun Aibee Abidoye
Role: Executive Vice President at Chocolate City.
- Ezekiel Thankgod
Role: CEO of EeZee Concepts
- Addy Awofisayo
Role: Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa at YouTube Music.
- Titi Adesanya
Role: Product Manager at EMPIRE Africa.
- Ayo Shonaiya
Role: Creator of Afrobeats: The Backstory.
- Oye Akideinde
Role: CEO, Continued Entertainment.
- Nnamdi Okafor
Role: Digital Services and Partner Management Lead, Sony Music WA.
- Muyiwa Awoniyi
Role: Management (Tems)
- Bizzle Osikoya
Role: Co-Founder of The Plug Entertainment
Seni Saraki
Role: co-Founder & Editor-in-Chief, NATIVE Networks
- Tega Oghenejobo
Role: Chief Operating Officer, Mavins
- Temi Adeniji
Role: MD Warner Music South Africa; SVP SSA & Special Projects
- Tope Salami
Role: Entertainment Law Specialist Whitestone Solicitors
- Asa Asika
Role: Co-Founder, The Plug Entertainment
- Abifade Tomide
Role: Management (Orbbayarn)
- Wale Davies
Role: Management (Tems)
