Olamide, Motolani Alake, Oye Akideinde, Bizzle Osikoya, named Industry Power Players for 2022 H1

Adeayo Adebiyi

On Friday, August 26th August 2022, Nigeria's official music chart TurnTable Charts release the list of individuals who shaped the music industry for the first half of 2022.

Who made the list: The list features thirty key personalities across different areas of the Nigerian music industry whose contributions have played a vital role in shaping the first half of 2022.

On the list are Label bosses, leading Show Promoters, Publishing magnates, Media personalities, an Entertainment Lawyer, talent managers, amongst other individuals.

Please find the full list below.

  • Eze Eezgozie

Role: VP, Market Development of EMPIRE Africa (No. 1 music distributor & label in H1 2022)

  • Alabi Moronfoluwa

Role: Management (TUMBLAR Music)

  • Ayo Animashaun

Role: CEO, Smooth Promotions

  • Bukola Sawyer Izeogu

Role: Founder/CEO of BukiHQ Media

  • Tosin Soriola

Role: Director of Artiste & Media Relations, Boomplay

  • Olamide Adedeji

Role: Founder. YBNL Nation (No. 1 Record Label of H1 2022)

  • Bolaji Kareem

Role: Regional Head of West Africa, Empire Africa.

  • Elizabeth Sobowale

Role: Program Director, Music Business Academy For Africa & Management (Adekunle Gold).

  • Osita “Duke” Ugeh

Role: Founder/CEO of Duke Concepts (Executive of the Quarter, Q2 2022).

  • Damilola Akinwuni

Role: CEO, Dvpper Music.

  • Motolani Alake

Role: Managing Editor, Pulse Nigeria.

  • Obi Asika

Role: Creator of Journey of the Beats

  • Olajumoke Olayiwola

Role: Management (P. Priime, Telz, Semzi, Ileri) and General Secretary at The Sarz Academy.

  • Ibukun Aibee Abidoye

Role: Executive Vice President at Chocolate City.

  • Ezekiel Thankgod

Role: CEO of EeZee Concepts

  • Addy Awofisayo

Role: Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa at YouTube Music.

  • Titi Adesanya

Role: Product Manager at EMPIRE Africa.

  • Ayo Shonaiya

Role: Creator of Afrobeats: The Backstory.

  • Oye Akideinde

Role: CEO, Continued Entertainment.

  • Nnamdi Okafor

Role: Digital Services and Partner Management Lead, Sony Music WA.

  • Muyiwa Awoniyi

Role: Management (Tems)

  • Bizzle Osikoya

Role: Co-Founder of The Plug Entertainment

Seni Saraki

Role: co-Founder & Editor-in-Chief, NATIVE Networks

  • Tega Oghenejobo

Role: Chief Operating Officer, Mavins

  • Temi Adeniji

Role: MD Warner Music South Africa; SVP SSA & Special Projects

  • Tope Salami

Role: Entertainment Law Specialist Whitestone Solicitors

  • Asa Asika

Role: Co-Founder, The Plug Entertainment

  • Abifade Tomide

Role: Management (Orbbayarn)

  • Wale Davies

Role: Management (Tems)

