Turntable Charts announces partnership with Aristokrat Group

TurnTable Charts is delighted to announce that Aristokrat Group is endorsing TurnTable Top 50 Nigeria as the foremost and a standard music chart publication in Nigeria. The endorsement is coming on the back of the growing wide acceptance for TurnTable Top 50 and the addition of new and improved data points to charts produced by the publication.

Since the launch of TurnTable Top 50 on November 9, 2020, the chart aggregates freemium streaming data, Radio, and TV airplay to give an accurate representation of music consumption in Nigeria. TurnTable Top 50 is a first-of-its-kind chart in Nigeria and it has gone on to become Nigeria’s biggest music chart.

TurnTable Charts are also pleased to announce a partnership with Aristokrat Group that will see both companies collaborate in the exchange of data and ideas to improve music consumption, documentation, and chart culture in Nigeria.

This partnership is in recognition of TurnTable Charts’ effort in charting a new course for music documentation and music data aggregation in Nigeria.

Speaking on the endorsement, TurnTable Charts Head of Operations & Co-Editor-in-Chief, Adeayo Adebiyi said, “Everyone at TurnTable Charts is delighted about Aristokrat Group’s endorsement of our publication. This is a testament to the good work so far on music aggregation. It is also an encouragement for us to keep working better to give Nigeria a leading music chart in Africa. We believe Aristokrat Group has set a remarkable precedent for other entertainment companies and music labels to follow.”

Speaking on the partnership, he said, “As a company, we are always looking to collaborate with other platforms and companies who are interested in music development and growth in Nigeria. Collaborating with Aristokrat Group will complement TurnTable Charts’ efforts in creating a standard music chart for Nigeria and also encourage a culture of music documentation.”

Speaking on the endorsement and partnership with TurnTable Charts, Aristokrat Group’s CEO Piriye Isokrari had this to say; “this is an exciting time for music and music aggregation with the advent of streaming and music data collection. TurnTable Charts have shown themselves to be a leading and respected body in the music industry, so we are excited to be partners with them.”