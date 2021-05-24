Turntable Charts announce partnership with Chocolate City

TurnTable Charts is delighted to announce that Cholocate City Music is endorsing TurnTable Charts as a standard music chart publication in Nigeria. This news follows similar endorsement/partnership announced by the publication recently with Aristokrat Group.

With the continued acceptance of the TurnTable Top 50 as well as the addition of new and improved data points to charts produced by the publication, this is another landmark partnership towards the aggregation of music data in Nigeria.

Since the launch of TurnTable Top 50 on November 9, 2020, the chart aggregates freemium streaming data, Radio, and TV airplay to give an accurate representation of music consumption in Nigeria. TurnTable Top 50 is the first aggregate music chart in Nigeria and it has gone on to become Nigeria’s biggest music chart in terms of data points.

TurnTable Charts are also pleased to announce a partnership with Chocolate City that will see both companies collaborate in the exchange of data and ideas in improving music consumption, documentation, and chart culture in Nigeria.

This partnership is in recognition of TurnTable Charts’ efforts in charting a new course for music documentation and music data aggregation in Nigeria.

While speaking on the endorsement, TurnTable Charts Co-Editor-in-Chief, Ayomide Oriowo said, “We are at a point in our growth where partnerships and endorsements by major stakeholders in Nigerian music is important. We need more data especially from paid streaming platforms in Nigeria and this partnership takes us closer to achieving our goal of creating a standard music chart that combines all platforms in Nigeria.”

Speaking on the partnership he said, “As a company, we are always looking to collaborate with other platforms and companies who share our goals. We would be able to provide data analytics such as quarterly reports, insights & analytics, airplay performance as well as editorial collaborations with these organizations.”

Speaking on the endorsement and partnership with TurnTable Charts, Chocolate City Group’s Public Relations Executive, Deji Osikoya, had this to say, “The partnership between Chocolate City and TurnTable Charts is predicated on our companies’ shared interest in equipping Nigeria’s music scene with data. We are happy to be associated with a forward-thinking platform such as TurnTable Charts and look forward to a fruitful partnership.”