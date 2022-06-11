TuneCore announces new unlimited release pricing plans to fuel constant music creation

While making the announcement Gleeson comments:

“We’ve spent a year speaking directly to artists and labels about how we can make our service better for them. What emerged is: that artists want to be able to test their new music for free before distributing it to all services and they want to release the music they are creating instantly, regularly, and seamlessly with one annual subscription enabling unlimited music distribution. TuneCore’s new program gives self-releasing artists at any stage of their careers the freedom to choose the plan that works best for them while maintaining the high quality of service TuneCore is known for. With TuneCore Unlimited, artists pay less and earn more."

With the launch of TuneCore’s Unlimited program, constant music creation is made more accessible for all artists by giving them the control to release an unlimited number of singles and albums.

For the free plan, artists are able to get their music directly into the music libraries of social media platforms like TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube and start making money right away, as they crowdsource the music’s popularity directly with fans.

The new system also allows artists to upgrade their plans to better meet their evolving needs as they move through their careers.

Speaking on the new pricing plan Chioma Onuchukwu, Head of TuneCore West and East Africa says:

“We pride ourselves as a brand that supports independent artists. We ensure this by closing the gaps that get in the way of their success. With our new unlimited pricing, every artist, irrespective of their career stage or wallet-size, can find a plan that works for them. There's also a plan for independent labels and managers with multiple artists. With the ever-changing eco-system, I am confident that this new pricing will help new and established artists get their music heard and grow their fanbases worldwide”

Pulse Nigeria

Speaking on Tunecore's impact on her career, Afrobeats act Bella Alubo shares that “Tunecore just seemed like the easiest way to put out music by myself. At the height of the pandemic I considered several distributors to release my Popstar EP but stuck to Tunecore because it's easy, pricing per release rather than membership, transparency, and control ...it's very DIY while still giving the best customer service with quick replies & resolutions!”

The new Unlimited program gives artists the freedom to create more music and experiment with different release strategies to advance their careers and feed their growing fanbases.