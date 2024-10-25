Emerging star Troms makes bold statement with new single 'Starlight'

Blending groovy and ominous vibes with introspective rhythms, the bubbly sensation offers his latest single, 'Starlight'—a mid-tempo Afrobeats tune that peels back the layers of romance, exploring its thrills, complications, and subtle nuances.

On 'Starlight', Troms delivers an intricate weave of lush percussions and gentle guitar riffs, crafting a track that transcends typical Afrobeats. It’s a tale of connection and vulnerability, where Troms’ lyricism shines, as his vocals glide through effortlessly, pulling listeners into the warmth of a late-night conversation between lovers under the Lagos night sky.

'Starlight' pulses with a fresh, magnetic sound that sits on the edge of Afrobeats, yet refuses to be boxed in. Troms fuses traditional rhythms with a forward-thinking approach, making the track as introspective as it is catchy.

At 23, Troms, whose real name is Raheem Moses Oluwaseun, is already carving out a space in music that many spend a lifetime trying to define. Hailing from the bustling streets of Lagos, Troms grew up immersed in a family obsessed with music and entertainment. His early days were filled with school and church performances, but by 2020, Troms had locked his sights on the world stage.

Influenced by artists like Jon Bellion, JP Saxe, Moelogo, and Jazmine Sullivan, Troms’ sound sits at the intersection of soul, groove, introspective, and happy sounds—a vibe that lingers in the air long after the music stops.

Listeners can stream 'Starlight' on all platforms. With every note, Troms taps into an evolving global sound, positioning himself as one of Nigeria’s next great exports.