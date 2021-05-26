Triller celebrates Africa Month with #IloveAfricaBecause challenge

“Show the world who you are and what you love about Africa,” urges Joel Houenou, Triller’s Africa Strategic Partnership Director. “Show us what’s close to your heart about the vibrant street and dance scenes in your part of the world, about the art that catches your eye, about your home city, about your best getaway spot, or about some of the natural beauty in your country.”

On why the Africa Month celebration and the #ILoveAfricaBecause challenge is dear to the company, Houenou noted: “Triller revels in and celebrates diversity and creativity. There’s so much talent in Africa and it is really a privilege to be able to provide a platform for our homegrown talent to showcase their creative ability and unique story to a global audience.”

Houenou disclosed that participating Triller artists and influencers in the #ILoveAfricaBecause challenge include singers @superboycheque and @faveszn (Nigeria), @kidimusic (Ghana), @hiroooficiel (Congo), and @innamodja (Mali). Also, Triller content creators from both Anglophone and francophone countries have joined the campaign. Among them are @olisaadibua2021 and @poco_lee (Nigeria), @lisaquama (Ghana), @FrenchBaloo (France/Cameroon) and @Aneekasulaiman (South Africa).

Triller also released an Africa Day music playlist, which celebrates all the delights of African music, from Afrobeat to Drill and Coupé Decalé. The playlist features songs with heartfelt messages about Africa, including both Anglophone and Francophone classics. Featured artists include stars like Youssou N’Dour, Fela Kuti, Yemi Alade, Angélique Kidjo, Wizkid, Fally Ipupa, Tiwa Savage, Diamond Platnumz, Davido, Gyakie, Serge Beynaud, Blanche Bailly, Sauti Sol, Hiro, Inna Modja, Booba, Burna Boy, Dadju, Sarkodie, Stanley Enow, Bebi Philip, 2Baba and Adiouza.

As part of its activities to mark Africa Month, TrillerTV recently welcomed homegrown talent to the channel’s rapidly expanding line-up. Fans can catch Khaligraph Jones, Kenya’s multi-award-winning hip-hop talent, who’s headlining Africa’s first TrillerTV series. His show ‘Omollo Customs’ airs every Friday at 8pm East Africa time. TrillerTV also is also proud to feature South African Amapiano star, Focalistic. ‘Running in the streets with Foca’ promises to take viewers behind the velvet rope to explore the Amapiano music scene both inside the studio and on the road. His show airs every Tuesday at 8.30pm Central Africa Time.

Pulse Nigeria

About Triller

Triller is the globally popular AI-powered social media experience that allows users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds. Pick a song, select the portion of the song you want to use, snap a few takes and with the tap of a button you have a celebrity-quality music video starring you and your friends. Triller relies solely on organic growth and has more than 300 million downloads, with celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch and Eminem regularly using the app to create their own music videos. In Africa, it has been embraced by a host of artists including Burna Boy, Nasty C, Sauti Sol, Khaligraph Jones, Focalistic, Mr Eazi, Fally Ipupa, Sarkodie and DJ Cuppy, plus many more. Triller is owned by TrillerNet.

About TrillerNet

TrillerNet is a first-of-its-kind company consolidating technology and content platforms to lead the move to Internet 3.0. TrillerNet pairs the culture of music with sports, fashion, entertainment and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology. TrillerNet—which owns the globally popular Triller app used by musicians, celebrities, athletes, and overall culture setters—has more than 300 million users worldwide.

The Triller app, unlike other popular short-video apps it is often compared to, encourages its users to post the content created on the app across other social media platforms and websites. The app uses proprietary AI and Machine Learning technology, which is uniquely tied to the content rather than the user.

For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @trillerafrica on Instagram.