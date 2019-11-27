Always a night filled with rich music and cultural appreciation, TRACE Live celebrates the beauty of music by highlighting a blend of live vocals, instruments, dancers, and an energetic audience. Previous performers include Flavour, Adekunle Gold, Falz, Tubaba, Wande Coal, Reekado Banks, Runtown and Simi.

Remilekun “Reminisce” Khalid Safaru is a singer, songwriter and rapper who has immensely influenced Nigeria’s rap culture since 2008. The rapper, who blends both Yoruba and English, is considered a music industry icon, and an influence on the newer generation of rappers.

His first ever single, 2008’s “Ever Since” shot him into the limelight. Subsequently, the indigenous rapper has dropped hit singles such as “Ponmile”, “Tesojue”, “Kako Bii Chicken”, “Local Rappers” and “Oja”. The musician has 4 studio albums to his credit - Book of Rap Stories, ALAGA IBILE, BABA HAFUSA and EL-HADJ. As a testament to his talent transcending borders, in 2014, Reminisce was featured in a TIME Magazine article which tagged him as, “one of the seven world rappers you should meet”.

Reminisce is undoubtedly a rap scene thought leader, who has been acknowledged by the industry as an OG before the influence of social media. This special combination of TRACE Live and Reminisce is sure to bring the experience of a lifetime to show goers, while reminding everyone of Reminisce’s incredible catalogue and talents.

TRACE presents Trace Live with Reminisce: OG b4IG

TRACE Live, Lagos’s largest live show series, is presented by TRACE in partnership with Cabal Entertainment and Bolanle Austen-Peters. The show is proudly sponsored by Lord’s Gin, Munch It, Pepsi and Tom Tom.

Tickets are available at NairaBox.com.

For TRACE friends and fans outside of Lagos, watch the OG b4 iG live stream here.

Keep up with all things TRACE, and watch out for the next TRACE Live announcement here , and on all of our social media platforms: @tracenaija

ABOUT TRACE

Launched in 2003, TRACE is a multimedia group and brand dedicated to afro-urban entertainment. With a presence in 160 countries, TRACE offers engaging and innovative TV channels, radios, mobile services, digital platforms to millennials and multicultural audiences. www.trace.company

