Robeck’s voice captures your attention while creating an impression that seems familiar.

From her two singles, ‘Django’ to ‘Love Letter’, the singer smoothly etches sweet nonsense in your heart with a sonorous voice. Robeck combines the relatable vibes of Simi with the aura of Tiwa Savage’s lyrics and sound to deliver two inspiring singles.

Pulse Nigeria

Robeck is currently signed to The Island Empire and 323 Management under the management of music executive, Tunji Balogun aka Teebillz. If Teebillz has done a good work by nurturing Tiwa Savage’s talent into stardom, he’s dedicated to making Robeck touch the skies.

Towing her own lines, Robeck sounds so familiar that you keep wondering where you once heard that voice. Something in her sound reminds you of a mix between Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay but her uniqueness plays out itself in the song, ‘Love Letter.’

Ready to take on the world and further express her diversity in rhythm, Robeck jumped on the Fvck You challenge with hilarious shades as a mystery dude. Uniquely bringing a new story to the challenge, Robeck’s use of words and delivery is commendable.

Tiwa Savage acknowledges Robeck’s talent saying she has no doubt how blessed the young songbird will be because she has an amazing voice. “I have no doubt how much God will bless you beyond your imagination. You have an amazing voice,” the Universal Music Group signee said.

Describing her sound as Afro-pop (African Pop) infused with a Caribbean Flavour, but with an Urban twist, Robeck says Tiwa Savage’s feat in the music industry remains an inspiration to younger female singers in Nigeria.

"Tiwa Savage has made it possible for young female artists like myself to believe we can attain the highest level of success in the African music industry in spite of the countless limiting factors women have to deal with to succeed in this industry,” Robeck noted while commending Savage’s feat of signing a deal with Universal Music Group.

Born on March 17, 1995, the 24-year-old singer is not all about music only. The Microbiology graduate of the Babcock university is equally passionate about educating and instilling positive values in society. Robeck decided to join Teach for Nigeria, an NGO and a part of a global network (Teach for all) that aims at solving the problems of educational inequity in the world.