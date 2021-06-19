Tope Alabi apologises to fellow gospel singer Adeyinka Alaseyori following the criticism of her record

In now-viral video, Tope Alabi was filmed criticising Alaseyori's song 'Oniduro Mi', which describes God as 'My Guarantor'.

Alabi was critical of the song, saying it does not explain God's powers fully in a comment that caused a storm.

Following the controversy that trailed the comment, Ms Alabi has apologised to Alaseyori, whom she referred to as her daughter.

According to Church Gist, a social media blog that reports on church issues in Nigeria, Alabi acknowledged her mistake in publicly criticising the record.

"I am awfully sorry for doing that," the singer is said to have said about her comment.

Ms Alabi said she has dealt with the situation in private with other stakeholders in gospel music ministry.

She also scoffed at the suggestion that she made the comment out of jealousy.

"Adeyinka is my daughter in ministry. Her Pastor asked me to pray for her because she took after me, which I did wholeheartedly. Envy who? Never! I love the girl so much," she reportedly said.

"The atmosphere is wide enough for everyone to stretch her wings of gift without disturbing one another."

She stated that she is not a perfect person calling herself 'a work in progress in the hands of God'.

Released in March 2020 as part of a worship medley titled 'Arojinle', 'Oniduro Mi' has started to creep into a national sleeper hit and made Alaseyori popular.

Alesoyori, on her part, has remained gracious in the issue. In a video shared on social media, she is heard calling for peace to reign.