Tope Alabi, Ada Ehi, Eben, others put in powerful performances Simpli Praise 2021

In the true spirit of Christmas, top Nigerian gospel acts put in powerful performances at the Simpli Praise 2021.
Celebrities and people from all walks of life celebrated Boxing Day in praise.
Held at the Muri Okunola Park on Sunday, December 26, 2021, the Gospel Concert which was organised by Simpli Mi homes and produced by Yaw Naija Production had the likes of gospel musicians; Tope Alabi, Eben, Bj Sax, Ada Ehi, Bukola Bekes, Akpororo and many others performed beautifully and God’s presence was indeed present at the live concert.
Celebrities, families, friends and people from all walks of life gathered to praise and worship God for a wonderful and blessed year as it was a free event.
Simpli Praise 2021 is one of the packages of Edna Ubebe who through her foundation gave grants of Twenty Million Naira (N20,000,000) to over 200 widows.
Her Royal Highness Edna Ubebe said that the Simpli Praise Concert which started in 2020 with second edition this year will hold yearly henceforth as it will be a way to worship and praise God for the successful business year.
Also reacting to the success of the Concert, is the Producer Steve Onu (YAW) who added that being a Nigerian is stressful enough but we just have to be thanking God.
