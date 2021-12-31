RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tope Alabi, Ada Ehi, Eben, others put in powerful performances Simpli Praise 2021

Authors:

dayo adesanya

Celebrities and people from all walks of life celebrated Boxing Day in praise.

Simpli Praise 2021
Simpli Praise 2021

In the true spirit of Christmas, top Nigerian gospel acts put in powerful performances at the Simpli Praise 2021.

Recommended articles

Held at the Muri Okunola Park on Sunday, December 26, 2021, the Gospel Concert which was organised by Simpli Mi homes and produced by Yaw Naija Production had the likes of gospel musicians; Tope Alabi, Eben, Bj Sax, Ada Ehi, Bukola Bekes, Akpororo and many others performed beautifully and God’s presence was indeed present at the live concert.

Some of Nigeria's best gospel acts performed at Simpli Praise 2021
Some of Nigeria's best gospel acts performed at Simpli Praise 2021 Instagram

Celebrities, families, friends and people from all walks of life gathered to praise and worship God for a wonderful and blessed year as it was a free event.

Simpli Praise 2021 is one of the packages of Edna Ubebe who through her foundation gave grants of Twenty Million Naira (N20,000,000) to over 200 widows.

Simpli Praise 2021 is an annual gospel concert
Simpli Praise 2021 is an annual gospel concert Instagram

Her Royal Highness Edna Ubebe said that the Simpli Praise Concert which started in 2020 with second edition this year will hold yearly henceforth as it will be a way to worship and praise God for the successful business year.

Also reacting to the success of the Concert, is the Producer Steve Onu (YAW) who added that being a Nigerian is stressful enough but we just have to be thanking God.

Authors:

dayo adesanya

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'I have no issues with Davido, we're good now,' Burna Boy and Davido squash beef

'I have no issues with Davido, we're good now,' Burna Boy and Davido squash beef

Tope Alabi, Ada Ehi, Eben, others put in powerful performances Simpli Praise 2021

Tope Alabi, Ada Ehi, Eben, others put in powerful performances Simpli Praise 2021

Davido says he made N12.6B in 2021

Davido says he made N12.6B in 2021

US-based Nigerian concert promoter, Duke Concept announces partnership with concert giant, Live Nation

US-based Nigerian concert promoter, Duke Concept announces partnership with concert giant, Live Nation

Remy Martin celebrates Play Network CEO Charles Okpaleke as he marks 14 years of continued excellence of social enterprise

Remy Martin celebrates Play Network CEO Charles Okpaleke as he marks 14 years of continued excellence of social enterprise

Nigeria doesn't reciprocate love to Ghana, Stonebwoy backs Shatta Wale

Nigeria doesn't reciprocate love to Ghana, Stonebwoy backs Shatta Wale

Audiomack unveils Top 21 Afrobeats artists of 2021

Audiomack unveils Top 21 Afrobeats artists of 2021

Dear Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, learn from the ‘Yaba Buluku’ boyz [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Dear Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, learn from the ‘Yaba Buluku’ boyz [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Arnold Schwarzenegger finalizes divorce

Arnold Schwarzenegger finalizes divorce

Trending

Here are the 10 hottest Nigerian artists of 2021 [Pulse Picks]

Top 10 Nigerian artists of 2021. (TBD)

Peru para: How can the South American country reward Fireboy DML for Place branding

Peru para: How can the South American country reward Fireboy DML for Place branding

Omar Sterling performs with Wizkid; says ‘I don’t believe in Ghana or Nigeria’ (WATCH)

R2Bees with Wizkid

Wale heaps praise on Black Sherif after his performance with Burna Boy in Nigeria

Wale and Black Sherif