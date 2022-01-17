RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Top celebrity live bands that will rock 2022…which of them have you rocked to?

Authors:

Pulse Mix

An integral part of Nigerian parties is live bands. From familiar covers to roof-raising performances, they leave a refreshing taste on their diverse audience.

Top celebrity live bands that will rock 2022…which of them have you rocked to?
Top celebrity live bands that will rock 2022…which of them have you rocked to?

Check out the top three below.

Recommended articles

No matter how big the crowd is, Nigeria’s creme de la creme readily recognise the cool and polished Akiin Shuga and his band on stage, even in the dark. His shows are unpredictable, wild, consistent, and uniquely energetic. His foray into music has kept him atop the ladder as Nigeria’s most pivotal live musical band.

2021 saw the band play quite a handful of Nigeria’s premium destination weddings across the United Kingdom and Morocco.

April 2021 dealt a huge blow to Desmond Emokiniovo. Not only did he lose his wife and partner in the business, Ejiro, the founding team members comprising three major lead singers and four instrumentalists left the Veentage band abruptly. Like a phoenix, the tough and resilient Desmond bounced back stronger weeks after the musicians left him. He has since rejigged his operations and business model to mitigate further risks and has gotten on with playing A-List gigs.

Ayo Ajekigbe’s band name suits aptly as it reflects the band’s velocity, craft and passion. In appearance, their signature white Dashiki, and Abeti Aja stands them out in the crowd. Judging by the enormity of work he puts in and the experience he brings to bear, Ajekigbe has no doubt stepped up his billing, clearly showing the full understanding of his weight in the social circle and the value he offers.

Source - Thisday Newspaper, Sunday January 9th, 2022.

----

#FeaturedPost

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tolibian features Raybekah on 'Abaya (Remix)'

Tolibian features Raybekah on 'Abaya (Remix)'

Psycho YP, Zilla Oaks and more set to feature on Favi's 3-track EP

Psycho YP, Zilla Oaks and more set to feature on Favi's 3-track EP

Top celebrity live bands that will rock 2022…which of them have you rocked to?

Top celebrity live bands that will rock 2022…which of them have you rocked to?

E’Major releases visuals to 'Malugo'

E’Major releases visuals to 'Malugo'

Watch: Ben Kretz reps for Port-Harcourt in new music video for “Who Be You

Watch: Ben Kretz reps for Port-Harcourt in new music video for “Who Be You”

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' gets silver certification in the UK, as 'Essence' gets gold certification

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' gets silver certification in the UK, as 'Essence' gets gold certification

Top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s 'Peru' stays at No. 1 for a 3rd week

Top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s 'Peru' stays at No. 1 for a 3rd week

Gideon Okeke questions women who show off their cleavage and thighs on social media

Gideon Okeke questions women who show off their cleavage and thighs on social media

Toyin Abraham surprises her husband with a private performance from Timi Dakolo on his birthday

Toyin Abraham surprises her husband with a private performance from Timi Dakolo on his birthday

Trending

'Kogbagidi dey always f*** up' - Portable says, as he splits from benefactor

There is something fishy about Kogbagidi’s reaction to Portable’s mishap. (36NG)

Here are the 18 most anticipated Nigerian albums of 2021

Burna Boy

Empress Gifty opens fire on how Nigerian Gospel acts flood Ghana to headline shows (WATCH)

Empress Gifty

Ckay's 'Love Nwantiti' certified Gold in the US

CKay