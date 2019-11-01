Born in Des Moines, LO and having grown up in Sacramento, California, JG had a rough upbringing and childhood.

A byproduct of the environment surrounding his upbringing was music, which he fell in love with at an early age. In pursuit of a better life JG moved to Denver, Colorado as an adult.

After losing both parents JG went on a journey to find his deeper self and his higher calling in God. Along his journey not only did he find his higher purpose he also found his true family Identity.

Through his quest to find the lost information in his bloodline, he found his direct DNA testing linking him to his long lost ancestors from Nigeria. With a vision in his heart and promise in his hand he created FriendsWitNobody.

Top American artiste "James "JG" Guyton" traces his DNA to his long lost ancestors from Nigeria

Most people look at this and think that he is saying that he has no friends. This couldn't be further from the truth. In Actuality FriendsWitNobody means "My Friends are so close to me that they have become my family". With this new vision It is JG's hope to change the world through truth, music, and media entertainment.

He has couple of songs with some foreign artist. However he featured one of Nigerian's best WANDE COAL and PAUL WALL In his latest song "GOD BLESS YOU"

