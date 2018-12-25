Since the days of Sagem My X-5 five-second viral videos of a mother kicking her child of his train tracks, viral videos have always been a part of Nigerian mobile culture. Viral videos, however, intensified as a cultural staple circa 2008 as phones with larger ROMs flooded markets and became more accessible.

2018 has seen a few of those videos, especially from comedians and creatives, but some stand out than the rest. Then, there are the videos which just stand out than others in the viral videos contest. They are;

Mr. Spell

In the realm of Shola and Gavin the meme kings of 2017, Mr. Spell came from nothing to being subject of some of the most viral videos in 2018 and all he had to do was stretch a couple of words ridiculously long and add whatever he wanted to them.

Even worse, he probably never realized those words were wrong or that he was going to make people have fun at his sheer ignorance. It’s wild how that came about, but shout-out to Mr. Spell.

Emmanuella was once a viral sensation too, but today, she’s bagging mega bucks. Mr. Spell could be the next big one.

Taju

Recently, Lagos State Police Command’s Assistant Commissioner of Police, Yomi Shogunle recently commented on a video of a little boy who held and absolutely aced a debate. Earlier in the year, that was Taju. The only difference was that Taju spoke majorly in Yoruba, but his wits shone true.

This made a few Nigerian celebrities even offer to fund his schooling and other bills. Taju could definitely blaze trails and we hope he does.

Dino Melaye

Uncle Dino is probably as much a diva as he is a politician. Mans has made a habit of dressing to move with pop culture, in some brightly colored outfits that feel more like competition with mumble rappers than dressing in what society thins appropriate and that’s fine. So is showing an expensively assembled garage of automobiles.

However, those were not enough for our miraculously rescued Uncle from the jaws of kidnapping. He had to make videos and in those videos, he is a troll king. The one that, however, made the waves this year was of him singing to explicitly hint a return back to PDP, with a reworked version of, “Oh, My Home.”

Picazo Rhap

A true success story of 2018. He had been making freestyle videos on his social media pages, and he had a little buzz, but as they say, ‘Keep doing what you’re doing, and it will pay off.’ For Picazo, it definitely paid off. He did a freestyle to Able God beat by Chinko Ekun, featuring Lil Kesh and Zlatan Ibile.

The freestyle literally went nuclear within 12 hours. He went from being an unknown grinder to becoming a signee to Olamide’s record label YBNL records. His friend, Yomi Blaize also signed a deal and the rest is history.

This is Nigeria

First off, shout-out to Falz, second off, another shout-out to Falz who has again had a wonderful year. In the conversation of who a good rapper is, he might not be number one, but in the conversation of creatives that transcend cultures, you will find none better than Falz.

It had to be him. In the second quarter of 2018, Falz dropped a Nigerian version of Childish Gambino’s mega-hit, “This is America,” and started a conversation on terrorism, internet fraud, and other vices. The video basically skyrocketed into an international affair overnight, and almost got him sued in a sensational few weeks.

What he created was legacy. Interestingly, we all forgot the song has an original version.