Top 10 Slept On Songs of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

With this list, Pulse Music Desk celebrate some of the songs which for one reason or another were slept on by listeners in 2022.

Below are the top 10 most slept-on songs of 2022.

10. ‘Damaged’ - WhoisAkin

At a time when toxic love seems to be a recurring theme in Afrobeats, this song conveys the honest feeling of a man who admits being too damaged to have any love to give.

WhoisAkin laid a smooth melody over BeatsbyTimmy’s perfectly curated beat. In a year when Amapiano thoroughly dominated the soundscape, this song steps away from the trend and excelled in its Afrobeats cadence.

9. ‘Expensive OG’ - Portable

Rising star and 2022 Headies Rookie of the Year nominee Portable is always in the news not because of his music but because of his antics. This accounts for part of the reasons why Portable's 'Expensive OG' which is an expansive display of his raw talent went under the radar.

Listeners who can look beyond his problematic behavior will find this single to be an enjoyable song and a display of some commendable artistry by Portable.

8. 'Billion Dollar' - Seyi Vibez

Fast-rising street-hop act Seyi Vibez is known for making music that resonates with a large collection of Nigeria's youth population. 'Billion Dollar' is an enjoyable song that captures the common desire for success. This song ranks high for its simplicity and enjoyability which makes it deserving of more attention than it got

7. 'Mufasa' - Tekno

Tekno's 'Mufasa' is one of those sonically and lyrically basic yet artistically complex songs only a short list of artists can make. 'Mufasa' is a danceable tune that's propelled by Tekno's signature melodic sequence and Yungwillis' catchy beat.

6. ‘Dirty’ - Rema

This stimulating tune propelled by Jazz horns and Highlife drums is proof of Rema’s status as a leader in the new school and a tastemaker in his own right.

All the elements come together perfectly for a song that thrills the audience and delivers a scintillating soundtrack to the intimate moments.

5. ‘Vanilla Bottega’ - Lil Kesh feat Joeboy

Lil Kesh returned with this thrilling Afropop single that was painfully slept on. The single rolls back the years as Kesh delivered the stellar Pop rap style that made him a star. Joeboy also laced the beat with his infectious vocals that elevated the track.

4. ‘Nack’ - The Therapist feat Mayorkun

2022 is the year of the Amapiano and this song is one of the best. The Masterkraft masterclass was sprinkled with sexual chatter by The Therapist who taps Mayorkun who delivers his trademark vocals and swaggering delivery.

3. ‘Dog Eat Dog’ - Odumodu Blvck

The Big Gun as he likes to be called, Odumodu Blvck is one of the most exciting talents whose music is bringing some complexities to the Afrobeats Hip Hop scene.

This song is a representation of his ability to combine Highlife, Hip Hop, and Pop for a unique sound he likes to call “Okporoko” music.

‘Dog Eat Dog’ stands out for its lyrics, flawless delivery, and melodies. It’s one of the best songs released in 2022 and Odumodu Blvck will be doing the industry a favor by submitting this song for Record of the Year in the 2023 award season.

2. ‘Chocolate’ - Magixx

'Chocolate' is an Amapiano masterpiece from the fast-rising pop star and for some inexplicable reason, this single didn't get any attention. The hook is instantly catchy and the verse is easily digestible.

Listeners who have tasted the sonic goodness of this single will struggle to understand why and how it went unnoticed.

1. ‘Contour’ - Joeboy

This is a captivating song from the incredible Joeboy whose honeyed vocal is one of the most recognizable in Afrobeats. He combines with the super-talented producer Tempoe for this perfect Pop song that documents the hurt that comes with a love gone sour.

While the mid-tempo beat employs log drums, it’s propelled by R&B strings. ‘Contour’ was drowned out by the Amapiano hits of 2022 but it’s nevertheless one of the best singles of 2022.

Special Mentions