The Top 50 blends all-genre freemium streaming (Top Streaming Chart), radio airplay (Top Airplay Chart) and TV airplay (TV Top Songs Chart) in Nigeria. All charts will be dated and updated on Mondays, this week’s chart will be revealed on Monday, February 14, 2022.
Top 10 Nigerian songs of the wee; Skiibii & Davido’s 'Baddest Boy' spends 3rd week at No. 1
Asake’s 'Omo Ope' featuring Olamide Rises to No. 3.
- “Baddest Boy” tallied 5.43 million equivalent streams (down 23%, No. 1 on streaming), 50.5 million in radio reach (up 12.2%, No.2 on radio) and 10.5 million in TV reach (even week over week, No. 6 on TV). Having topped all digital charts in Nigeria, “Baddest Boy” needs to reach No. 1 on radio and TV for it to complete the TurnTable clean sweep of No. 1 across all platforms.
- Fireboy DML’s “Peru” with Ed Sheeran holds at No. 2 for a third straight week after leading the chart for four consecutive weeks. “Peru” spends a record 26th week in the top ten of the chart – extending the record for most weeks in the top ten of the Top 50. “Peru” also equals the record for longest No. 1 in radio chart history – 9 weeks (joint with “FEM” and “High Way”) atop the chart having tallied 51 million in radio reach this week.
- Asake’s “Omo Ope” featuring jumps to No. 3 from No. 15 on this week’s Top 50; the song tallied 3.03 million equivalent streams (up 85%, No. 2 on streaming) and 31.8 million in radio reach (up 52.8%, No. 13 on radio). “Omo Ope” is Asake’s first entry on the TurnTable Top 50 while Olamide records his eighth top ten entry on the chart. Olamide is now the artiste with second highest number of top ten entries (behind only Davido with 13). “Omo Ope” is Olamide’s highest charting entry as a featured artiste and the highest charting entry since “Rock” reached No. 1 in June 2021.
- Reekado Banks’ “Ozumba Mbadiwe” flies back to the top ten at No. 4 following the remix with Fireboy DML. It tallied 48.8 million in radio reach (up 32.2%, No. 3 on radio), 8.25 million in TV reach (down 10.2%, No. 9 on TV) and 1.69 million equivalent streams (up 101.5%, No. 9 on streaming). This week’s entry credits Fireboy DML as a featured artiste as the version with the artiste accounts for the largest share of the song’s total chart points. “Ozumba Mbadiwe” is Fireboy DML’s fourth top ten entry on the Top 50.
- Lil Kesh’s “Don’t Call Me” drops 4-5 after peaking at No. 3 on the TurnTable Top 50.
- Kizz Daniel’s “Pour Me Water” falls 3-6 after topping the chart for a week.
- TI Blaze’s “Sometimes (Remix)” with Olamide holds at its No. 7 peak.
- Kizz Daniel’s “Eh God (Barnabas)” rises 9-8 after peaking at No. 3 on the Top 50.
- Burna Boy’s “B. D’OR” with Wizkid falls 5-9 while.
- Ckay’s “Emiliana” descends 8-10.
