Tomi Thomas Releases anticipated new EP ‘Hopeless Romantic’
It showcases six tracks to include the single "Hopeless Romantic" plus the hit song "Again" and the debut of "Hurricane" featuring dancehall icon Buju Banton.
The project boasts the influence of multiple genres from the get with sweet serenades to upbeat movers and shakers like "Gogo Dancer," the Hopeless Romantic EP is a unique mix of modern sounds of the African music scene.
Listen to the Hopeless Romantic EP: HERE
