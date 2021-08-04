Pre-orders of The Metallica Blacklist feature instant gratification tracks, including the Nigerian fast rising singer Tomi Owó’s newly available version of 'Through the Never.'

When asked why she recorded “Through the Never”, the “Beautiful” crooner said, “I recorded this Metallica song because I was quite drawn to the spirit in the song. To me, “Through the Never” questions and explores the highs and lows, the strengths and weaknesses of our humanity in the most succinct and concise of ways. I feel like it also explores our relationship with the universe and with the world around us. And there’s one thing I particularly appreciate, it kind of salutes our bravery.”

The Metallica Blacklist and the 30th anniversary remaster of the original Black Album will both be released September 10th. The Metallica Blacklist will feature 53 artists who have performed covers of tracks from The Black Album.

Among the featured artists are Tomi Owo, Juanes, Miley Cyrus, J Balvin, and Weezer. All of The Metallica Blacklist sales will benefit 52 charities.

Who is Tomi Owo?

A dynamic songwriter with a distinct vocal tone, Tomi Owó incorporates reality with substance, to make for the musical output she is coming to be known for.

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, she grew up in a musically inclined family, where music from all over the world was appreciated, and where making music was a way to express the many facets of life; and she dreamed of making her contributions through music one day.

Tomi Owó believes music is a gift, and a channel through which we can tell our stories, support ideas and inspire change. She writes from diverse influences, and her sound is mellow, albeit rich with eclectic vocal dynamics. Her genre is unafraid, a musical palette splashed with urban soul, pop, and afro-inspired sounds.