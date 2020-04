Artist: Tome

Song Title: Free

Genre: Afro-pop, Afro-House

Album: BT4W ( Bigger Than Four Walls )

Date of release: April 24, 2020

Label: TBA

Producer: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: Made by the Canada-based Nigerian-French singer, the song is a toast to the necessity and reason for freedom by way or running. This is the lead single off her upcoming album, BT4W ( Bigger Than Four Wall) which will be released on May 22, 2020.

You can play the song below;