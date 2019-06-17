Chris Ubosi, Toke Makinwa, Sheyi Shay, Ebuka, Bisola Aiyeola, were among the celebrities who attended the exclusive listening of Omawumi’s new EP titled ‘In Her Feelings’.

The event held at The View Rooftop, Twin Waters, Lekki, and was hosted by comedian, Chigul.

The EP which featured amazing songs addressing thematic issues like family, relationships, and domestic violence, had the music royalty herself performing all the songs with her powerful vocal dexterity.

Omawumi in her usual frisky style held the audience spellbound with her amazing vocal prowess.

Coupled with her talented backup singers and magical live band, the listening party was indeed one to that would be talked about for a long time amongst music lovers.

Omawumi took out time to answer some personal questions from the audience which added a little bit of fun and laughter to the night.

The roll call of other celebrities who turned up to support one of their own was quite impressive from Kate Henshaw, Waje, Noble Igwe, Naeto C, Ayola (MTN Project Fame), Etim Effiong, Kelechi Amadi, Sunday Are and a host of others.