Tobi Tokz excites listeners with new single, 'The One'

Song Title: The One

Genre: Afro-pop

Date of Release: February 3rd 2023

Producer: Unknown

Song Art:

Pulse Nigeria

Length: 3 minutes 06 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Independent

Details/Takeaway: Tobi Tokz has been making a name for himself with his unique blend of Pop, R&B, and Afrobeats. With his powerful vocals and relatable lyrics, he is quickly becoming one of the most exciting new artists in the industry.

'The One,' a heartfelt love song that is set to make waves in the music industry. Featuring powerful lyrics and an up-tempo melody, it speaks to the power of true love and the deep connection between two people. As we approach the love season, this song is sure to resonate with listeners of all ages and backgrounds.