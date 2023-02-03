ADVERTISEMENT
Tobi Tokz excites listeners with new single, 'The One'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Singing sensation Tobi Tokz has released a new single titled 'The One' with which he is set to captivate listeners with his writing and melody.

Tobi Tokz - 'The One' Song Art
Tobi Tokz - 'The One' Song Art

Artist: Tobi Tokz

Song Title: The One

Genre: Afro-pop

Date of Release: February 3rd 2023

Producer: Unknown

Song Art:

Tobi Tokz - 'The One' Song Art
Tobi Tokz - 'The One' Song Art Pulse Nigeria

Length: 3 minutes 06 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Independent

Details/Takeaway: Tobi Tokz has been making a name for himself with his unique blend of Pop, R&B, and Afrobeats. With his powerful vocals and relatable lyrics, he is quickly becoming one of the most exciting new artists in the industry.

'The One,' a heartfelt love song that is set to make waves in the music industry. Featuring powerful lyrics and an up-tempo melody, it speaks to the power of true love and the deep connection between two people. As we approach the love season, this song is sure to resonate with listeners of all ages and backgrounds.

"Music has the power to bring people together and I wanted to create a song that celebrates the beauty of love," said Tobi. "I believe that 'The One' captures the essence of what it means to find your soulmate and I can't wait for listeners to hear it."

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

