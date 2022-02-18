Tkinzy teases upcoming EP with new single ‘With You’

In a life that has taken him from the contours of Nigeria’s oil-rich south-south to the euphoric musical townships of South Africa, TKinzy, born Anthony Felix, has had to negotiate an arduous path to his present position. Born in Yenagoa, Bayelsa, deep in the south of Nigeria, tragedy struck early in his life when he lost his mother in a car crash resulting in a move to Aba in Nigeria’s south-east where he was raised by a community of families before moving to South Africa at age 16.