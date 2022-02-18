Tkinzy teases upcoming EP with new single ‘With You’

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

In a life that has taken him from the contours of Nigeria’s oil-rich south-south to the euphoric musical townships of South Africa, TKinzy, born Anthony Felix, has had to negotiate an arduous path to his present position. Born in Yenagoa, Bayelsa, deep in the south of Nigeria, tragedy struck early in his life when he lost his mother in a car crash resulting in a move to Aba in Nigeria’s south-east where he was raised by a community of families before moving to South Africa at age 16.

Through all of the tragedies and the upending of his life, music has always been an anchor for TKinzy, with songs from pop duo, P Square, having a big impact on him and his style while his dad’s love for Lucky Dube rubbed off on him.

After moving to South Africa, the singer began a music career that has seen him become an influential singer in his right as well as a collaborator to the stars as his contribution on the remake of “Ndikhokhele” with acts like Nathi, Benjamin Dube, and Mlindo The Vocalist proved.

Returning to Nigeria in 2022, TKinzy moved back with the primary intention of establishing himself as a frontline act at home, and his first release is a balmy highlife-influenced single titled “With You.” On the track, the singer sings tenderly about loving his woman through thick and thin.

Atop the sanguine instrumental, TKinzy also expresses his longing for his lover with affectionate coos and whispers, offering a potent introduction to his sound ahead of the release of his project Soul Mate.

