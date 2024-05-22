ADVERTISEMENT
All music comes from Africa - Tiwa Savages says on Afrobeats' global appeal

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian international superstar Tiwa Savage gives her insights into Afrobeats' global success.

Tiwa Savages speaks on Afrobeats' global appeal
Tiwa Savages speaks on Afrobeats' global appeal

According to Tiwa Savage, she felt it was the right time to spread her creative wings beyond music, and working on the movie offered her that opportunity. The movie titled 'Water & Garri' was released on May 10, 2024, alongside the soundtrack album that featured guest appearances from Ayra Starr, Young Jonn, Black Sheriff, and Cavemen, among others.

During the interview, Tiwa Savage was asked about how she felt collaborating with Brandy. The Nigerian singer shared that it was a huge moment for her because the American RnB superstar was the reason she started singing.

Tiwa Savage
Tiwa Savage [instagram/Tiwasavage] Pulse Nigeria
Speaking on the global ascension of Afrobeats, Tiwa Savage stated that it was a full-circle moment because all music comes from Africa so it was only a matter of time before African music started getting the global attention it deserved.

While appearing on Kiss Fresh, Nigerian sensation Ayra Starr mentioned Tiwa Savage as one of the female African artists shining on the global stage. In response, Tiwa Savage described Ayra Starr as an amazing single and a genuine person whom she loves very much.

"There was one time I tweeted 'I love Ayra,' I'm obsessed with her. She's amazing and genuine too," Tiwa Savage said.

Tiwa Savage also expressed how proud she feels seeing Ayra Starr becoming the embodiment of a female sex symbol.

"It makes me emotional because when I started, I was criticised a lot for being too sexy and my lyrics being too risque. Seeing someone like Ayra now wearing the short skirt, I'm like, 'Yeah! make it shorter!' She looks amazing and is extremely talented. She's a star."

Young Jonn, Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr
Young Jonn, Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr Pulse Nigeria

Tiwa Savage is one of Africa's most popular artists who made history in 2023 she performed at the coronation of King Charles III. Tiwa Savage and Ayra Starr's relationship has transcended into music with both singers collaborating on Tiwa Savage's single 'Stamina' alongside Young Jonn.

The two also collaborated on 'Gara' off the soundtrack album for Tiwa Savage's debut feature film 'Water & Garri'.

Watch Tiwa Savage's full interview with Kiss Fresh below.

