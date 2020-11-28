Describing the album, Time Magazine says “the latest album from Savage, a Nigerian singer-songwriter who many call the “Queen of Afrobeats,” is characterised by an infectious buoyancy”.

“A veteran of the American, British and Nigerian music industries, Savage has an innate understanding of how various strains of music from the Black diaspora fit together, so R&B, rap, Afrobeats, and global pop coalesce seamlessly on the record.

“Savage’s featherweight and precise voice, flips fluidly between English and Yoruba, while bright horn sections drift in and out.

“She also shows off an alluring chemistry with an array of artists, from Sam Smith to Davido to Naira Marley.

“Their inspired contributions make “CELIA” a Nigerian standout in a year of creative excellence from the country, with other releases coming from Burna Boy, Davido, Fireboy DML, Olamide and Wizkid.”

Tiwa in her reaction wrote on her official Twitter @Tiwasavage: "I doubted many things but one thing I knew for sure was what a beautiful body work myself and everyone involved created, we created magic.

"Soooo many projects dropped this year all over the world and TIME MAGAZINE picked #CELIA as one of their top 10 albums released this year. Ope ni fun Eledumare!

"I’m even more gingered to drop my next project, following my heart and stepping out of my comfort zone yet again.

"2021, I’m ready for you.”

CELIA, released in August, featured Sam Smith, Naira Marley, Stefflon Do, Dice Aisles and Hamza.

The album produced four singles “Attention, Dangerous love, Koroba and Temptation”.