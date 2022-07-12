RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tiwa Savage excites fans with the teaser of her next single

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian Afrobeats megastar Tiwa Savage has taken to her Instagram story to tease an unreleased song that features street-hop sensation Zinoleesky.

Tiwa Savage, Zinoleesky
Tiwa Savage, Zinoleesky

The teaser has aroused great interest going from Tiwa Savage's Instagram story as fans of both superstars who are currently salivating at the thought of a collaboration between both artists.

Recommended articles

The unreleased single is an Amapiano jam which isn't surprising considering the featured artist. Fans will be looking forward to an electrifying performance from both artists especially as Zinoleesky has made himself into some sort of Afrobeats Amapaino connoisseur.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tiwa Savage excites fans with the teaser of her next single

Tiwa Savage excites fans with the teaser of her next single

P-Square set to release two new singles

P-Square set to release two new singles

Joeboy premieres new single on A Colors Show

Joeboy premieres new single on A Colors Show

‘How to Ruin Christmas’ star Busi Lurayi found dead at her residence

‘How to Ruin Christmas’ star Busi Lurayi found dead at her residence

Kenneth Okonkwo resigns membership from APC over Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket

Kenneth Okonkwo resigns membership from APC over Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket

Obi Emelonye’s ‘Blackmail’ set for unprecedented UK & Nigeria cinema release

Obi Emelonye’s ‘Blackmail’ set for unprecedented UK & Nigeria cinema release

Anthill studios debuts official trailer for ‘Hey, You!’ directed by Uyoyou Adia

Anthill studios debuts official trailer for ‘Hey, You!’ directed by Uyoyou Adia

'She recorded my n*de for blackmail' - Yomi Fabiyi reacts to n*de video allegations from estranged wife

'She recorded my n*de for blackmail' - Yomi Fabiyi reacts to n*de video allegations from estranged wife

5 iconic Olu Jacobs films as actor turns 80

5 iconic Olu Jacobs films as actor turns 80

Trending

Kizz Daniel booed off stage by angry fans

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel issues apology to DMV fans

Kizz Daniel

'I will be retiring the name MI Abaga and taking on a new name' MI says ahead of his next album

MI Abaga

LAMB (Loose Kaynon, A-Q, M.I Abaga, Blaqbonez) set to dominate African hip hop with new album "Behold The Lamb"

LAMB (Loose Kaynon, A-Q, M.I Abaga, Blaqbonez) set to dominate African hip hop with new album Behold The Lamb