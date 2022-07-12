The teaser has aroused great interest going from Tiwa Savage's Instagram story as fans of both superstars who are currently salivating at the thought of a collaboration between both artists.
Tiwa Savage excites fans with the teaser of her next single
Nigerian Afrobeats megastar Tiwa Savage has taken to her Instagram story to tease an unreleased song that features street-hop sensation Zinoleesky.
The unreleased single is an Amapiano jam which isn't surprising considering the featured artist. Fans will be looking forward to an electrifying performance from both artists especially as Zinoleesky has made himself into some sort of Afrobeats Amapaino connoisseur.
