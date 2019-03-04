Tiwa Savage has been hit with a N200M law suit by Danny Young following allegations of copyright theft.

Earlier this morning, we had reported that the video for Tiwa Savage's song, 'One' which was initially taken down by streaming platform, YouTube following allegations of copyright infringement by a third party believed to be Ajibola Olumuyiwa Danladi, popularly known as Danny Young had been restored as the allegations could not be proven.

But instead of a happy ending, Danny Young has now taken the case further with a lawsuit filed against her at the Federal Hight Court, Lagos, dated February 13, 2019.

This was made known by Danny Young on his Instagram page with the caption,

''Tiwa! I know pple love u! Even me... BUT I still have to sue u bcos u stole my sh*t! a simple dialogue would av solved this but u prefer it this way. Now we will be in court discussing some 200,000,000 Damages.''

In a press release by the law firm representing him, Creative Legal and signed by its Principal Attorney, Justin Ige, it stated the reason why the decision was made,

“Piracy is bad enough, but it is perhaps worse when creative people appear to completely disrespect the intellectual property rights of fellow creatives. Such conduct should not be without due consequences”

A lay man may not understand what we are fighting for as it is more technical than just the lyrics.

Nigeria is a place where writers do not get credits from the artiste they wrote songs for because the artiste wants to get all the glory alone. Producers also do not know that they have a right to royalties even after being paid for the beat.

If I contribute one word to your composition, I automatically have a right to credits as one of the writers. This is a world standard and anything less is unacceptable especially when coming from an artiste that has international exposure.”

Since the allegations were initially made, Tiwa Savage has refused to respond to it in any terms

Pulse has contacted Tiwa Savage's representatives for comment but are yet to get any response.