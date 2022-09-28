Tiwa Savage performs her new song with Major Lazer at Paris Fashion Week

Tiwa Savage just released a new single, Kookoofun with Major Lazer. It’s supposed to be an Amapiano-type song.

Etam is a prestigious French lingerie company. Its show during fashion week has evolved from just a fashion to a live musical concert.

Every year, many international artists perform at Etam live fashion shows. In 2018, Cardi B was one of the performers. Musicians performing at fashion shows is quickly becoming a fad, Kendrick Lamar performed at the Louis Vuitton fashion showcase in June 2022.

For Etam’s show this year, Canadian rapper Tommy Genesis, South African musician Master KG, British singer Shygirl, DJ Diplo from Major Lazer, Tiwa Savage and French singer-songwriters Benjamin Biolay and Adé performed at Etam's live show.