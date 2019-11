Artist: Tiwa Savage

Song Title: Owo Mi Da

Genre: R&B, Afrobeats

Album: TBA

Date of release: November 19, 2019

Label: Universal Music Group

Producer: Pheelz

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: The song was created to pepper debtors.

Thoughts: This beat feels incomplete and it doesn't help Tiwa Savage.

