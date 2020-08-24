Date: August 24, 2020

Song Title: Tempation

Artist: Tiwa Savage

Featured acts: Sam Smith

Genre: Afrobeats, Afro-pop

Producer: TBA

Album: Celia

Video Director: TBA

Label: Motown/Universal

Details/Takeaway: Released via Motown Records, 'Temptation' is the latest single from Savage’s highly anticipated fourth studio album Celia, due out this Friday. The track is written by Tiwa Savage, Sam Smith, and Fireboy DML. It was recorded in Lagos, Nigeria and is produced by London.

Review: This marks another good song from Tiwa Savage off her upcoming album, Celia. However, the problem lies in how the song is mixed and engineered. Vocals are given excessive priority over the production instead of allowing both vocals and production to blend together.

Equally, that auto-tune use for Tiwa Savage's vocals is excessive. The woman has an amazing voice. On a beat with this amount of melody, people who can sing must be given a chance to actually sing. Nevertheless, things are really looking up for Tiwa Savage's album, Celia.

Shout-out to Capitol Records for how they continue to plug Sam Smith into African discussions.

