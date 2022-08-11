Artist: Tiwa Savage
Tiwa Savage joins forces with Zinoleesky for new single 'Jaiye Foreign'
Afrobeats Queen Tiwa Savage has released a new single 'Jaiye Foreign' featuring street hop sensation Zinoleesky.
Song Title: Jaiye Foreign
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: August 11, 2022
Producer: Pheelz
Length: 3 minutes 08 seconds
Features: 1 - Zinoleesky
Label: 222 Ent. / Everything Savage
Details/Takeaway: Tiwa Savage is a veteran in the game whose music has thrilled fans for a decade. In her latest single with Zinoleesky, Tiwa Savage employs Amapiano to offer listeners a catchy tune.
