Tiwa Savage joins forces with Zinoleesky for new single 'Jaiye Foreign'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats Queen Tiwa Savage has released a new single 'Jaiye Foreign' featuring street hop sensation Zinoleesky.

Tiwa Savage ft Zinoleesky - Jaiye Foreign


Artist: Tiwa Savage

Song Title: Jaiye Foreign

Genre: Amapiano

Date of Release: August 11, 2022

Producer: Pheelz

Tiwa Savage ft Zinoleesky - Jaiye Foreign


Length: 3 minutes 08 seconds

Features: 1 - Zinoleesky

Label: 222 Ent. / Everything Savage

Details/Takeaway: Tiwa Savage is a veteran in the game whose music has thrilled fans for a decade. In her latest single with Zinoleesky, Tiwa Savage employs Amapiano to offer listeners a catchy tune.

