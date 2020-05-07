On May 7, 2020 Nigerian superstar and Universal Music artist, Tiwa Savage has announced the title to her long-awaited album, 'Celia.'

The announcement came a moment ago via Tiwa Savage's Twitter account. She tweeted, "Album Time “Celia” UP NEXT."

When she hosted a listening party for her single, '49-99' in 2019, she told Pulse that she would release her album in the first quarter or second quarter of 2020. While the album has not been released yet, it looks on track for her projection.

Pulse Nigeria can confirm that Tiwa Savage worked with Rexxie, Naira Marley, Mayorkun, Wizkid and more for the album. If those songs will make the final cut however remains to be seen.