Artist: Young Jonn featuring Tiwa Savage and Joeboy

Song Title: Let Them Know

Genre: Afro&B

Album: TBA

Label: TBA

Producer: Young Jonn

Video Director: TBA

Date of release: April 23, 2020

Details/Takeaway: This follows Young Jonn's last single, 'Mafo' with Naira Marley. Young Jonn and Tiwa Savage also collaborated on 'Ello Baby' with Kizz Daniel.

