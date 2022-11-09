RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tiwa Savage addresses s*x tape saga in latest single

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage has used her new single to address the issues of her infamous sex tape which was leaked an online couple of months ago.

Tiwa Savage
Tiwa Savage

Details: In her latest single 'Loaded' feat. red-hot act Asake released on Tuesday, 8th November, Tiwa Savage addressed the issues of her sex tape which was leaked online by an individual she revealed was blackmailing her for money.

Recommended articles

In the Amapiano record, Tiwa Savage speaking in Yoruba stated that the sex tape can't ruin her life as it was just a momentary enjoyment.

She further used the famous line from Black Sheriff's 'Kwaku The Traveller' when she said "Who never f**k, hands in the air".

The issues of the sex tape caused a stir online after Tiwa in an interview revealed that a clip of a private moment she shared with her man had fallen into the wrong hands and she was been blackmailed for money.

The actor behind the blackmail will later release the video amidst public condemnation. Tiwa's decision to address the sex tape saga in her song is perhaps her way of putting the matter on the bed despite the fact that the tape did little or nothing to affect her career.

Adeayo Adebiyi

