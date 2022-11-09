Tiwa Savage addresses s*x tape saga in latest single

In the Amapiano record, Tiwa Savage speaking in Yoruba stated that the sex tape can't ruin her life as it was just a momentary enjoyment.

She further used the famous line from Black Sheriff's 'Kwaku The Traveller' when she said "Who never f**k, hands in the air".

The issues of the sex tape caused a stir online after Tiwa in an interview revealed that a clip of a private moment she shared with her man had fallen into the wrong hands and she was been blackmailed for money.