Tion Wayne shares photos from the streets of Nigeria, video snippet of collaboration with Pheelz

Onyema Courage

A Tion Wayne and Pheelz collaboration is on the way.

Tion Wayne, a British rapper, is in Nigeria and appears to be having a good time based on the photos he shared from the streets of Nigeria.

Dennis Junior 'Tion Wayne' Odunwo, whose grandfather is from Nigeria, posted a few photos and videos on his Instagram page while visiting his grandfather's neighborhood in Nigeria.

He posted videos of himself trying local Nigerian cuisine and mingling with the guys on the street.

In another video, he teased a forthcoming collaboration with Pheelz, a sensational Nigerian singer and music producer.

See video below;

Onyema Courage

