Timi Dakolo, Praiz, others grace J’Dess "Ada" listening party

J’Dess, singer, songwriter, held "Ada" the Ep listening on Thursday, 11th of November 2021.

Despite the heavy downpour, the turn out was massive and the entire space was full to the brim. The Opening of the event was spoken words done by Chiedozie, a phenomenal poet who creatively spoke about "Ada" as a person and as a body of work.

The event had the likes of Timi Dakolo, Praiz, Wizboyy, Emma Omg, Zoro Swagbag, Tim of Tehila records, music magnate, Forever, Bracket and a host of others were present to support.

Clips of the event definitely explains how much the audience love her music.

The Ep is set to be out in a few weeks. It's one to definitely look out for.

The Event was put together by Almare and Sere.. sponsored by Abeg and keep am here amongst other amazing partners.

