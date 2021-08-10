On August 10, 2021, veteran Nigerian artist, Timaya announced his new single, 'EFF All Day' featuring Penthauze Records boss, Phyno.
Timaya to feature Phyno on new single
The new song will mark Timaya - the new dad's - first collaboration with Phyno since 2017's 'Telli Person.'
Recommended articles
The new single was announced via Instagram when Timaya wrote that, "EFF ALL DAY ft @phynofino 15–8–21. Let’s go."
The single will be Timaya's first single since his last album, Gratitude. The new song will mark Timaya - the new dad's - first collaboration with Phyno since 2017's 'Telli Person.'
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng