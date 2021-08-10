Timaya to feature Phyno on new single

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

The new song will mark Timaya - the new dad's - first collaboration with Phyno since 2017's 'Telli Person.'

On August 10, 2021, veteran Nigerian artist, Timaya announced his new single, 'EFF All Day' featuring Penthauze Records boss, Phyno.

The new single was announced via Instagram when Timaya wrote that, "EFF ALL DAY ft @phynofino 15–8–21. Let’s go."

The single will be Timaya's first single since his last album, Gratitude. The new song will mark Timaya - the new dad's - first collaboration with Phyno since 2017's 'Telli Person.'

