Artist: Timaya
Timaya returns with new Dancehall tune, 'Sweet Us'
Nigerian superstar Dancehall maestro Timaya has returned with a new single he calls 'Sweet Us'.
Recommended articles
Song Title: Sweet Us
Genre: Dancehall
Date of Release: November 11th, 2022
Producer: Michon
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 38 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: DM Records/EMPIRE
Details/Takeaway: Timaya rolls back the years with his new single in which he uses popular street chorus to deliver a catchy Dancehall tune.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Sheye Banks joins forces with Ojujucalaba for Amapiano hit 'Go Low'
'I make all types of music. There's nothing I can't make,' Wizkid says on The Dotty Show
New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Wizkid, Mavins, Tiwa Savage, Vector, others
Tha Boy Myles returns with new catchy tune, 'Roma'
Launch of Spotify Talks Africa looks to help drive the continent’s music industry
Khaid, Zlatan, and Rexxie combine for new single, 'Amala'
Timaya returns with new Dancehall tune, 'Sweet Us'
Larry Gaaga recruits Black Sherif for new single 'Letters From Overseas'
Highlife group, The Cavemen returns with new single 'Adaugo'
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox