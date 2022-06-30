Timaya is currently all about securing the bag as he follows up all the success of 'Cold Outside' with his new single he calls 'Get My Money Right' released Thursday June 30th 2022.
Timaya is focused on securing the bag with new single 'Get My Money Right'
Timaya has had a stellar year with 'Cold Outside' still dominating charts and his last album 'Gratitude' still enjoying a successful run across different countries two years after its release.
The song depicts where Timaya is currently in his career, which is a square focus on his music and making a fortune from his talent while avoiding any distractions or hate from the public generally.
Timaya recently expressed his goal of becoming the first African Billionaire in Entertainment and this new single displays his mindset and commitment to pursue this goal.
'Get My Money Right' is the second official single off his upcoming album titled 'ChuloVerse' which is due for release this summer.
