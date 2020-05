Artist: M-Trill featuring Timaya

Song Title: Gimme That Beat

Genre: Afro-pop

Album: TBA

Date of release: May 17, 2020

Label: TBA

Producer: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: The song was recorded in 2014 by two Port Harcourt boys, M-Trill and Timaya. This represents the third time two kinsmen have made music, but the world has only seen one. The first two song were recorded but got lost.

You can listen to this one below;