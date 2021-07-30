Details/Takeaway: Multifaceted Lagos based Afro-fusion act Tim Lyre shares his first release of 2021, ‘Real’. The intensely vulnerable record, situated somewhere between neo-soul and afro-futurism, is the first single off his upcoming debut album Worry <.
Tim Lyre releases new single, 'Ready'
The intensely vulnerable record, situated somewhere between neo-soul and afro-futurism, is the first single off his upcoming debut album Worry <.
In ‘Real,' the singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer spares no use of his poetry skills as he puts pen to rhythm and carries through a slow but intentional use of distinct instruments to achieve a dynamic bop with a soulful backdrop in the tune.
In his own words, “Real is a song about the emotional nuances between two people in a relationship or situation-ship as it were. It’s an attempt to say all the things typically left unsaid."
Artist: Tim Lyre
Song Title: Ready
Genre: R&B
Album: Worry <
Date of release: July 30, 2021
Label: WeSoko/Africori
Producer: TBA
Video Director: TBD
You can listen to the song below;
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng