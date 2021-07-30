Tim Lyre releases new single, 'Ready'

In ‘Real,' the singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer spares no use of his poetry skills as he puts pen to rhythm and carries through a slow but intentional use of distinct instruments to achieve a dynamic bop with a soulful backdrop in the tune.

In his own words, “Real is a song about the emotional nuances between two people in a relationship or situation-ship as it were. It’s an attempt to say all the things typically left unsaid."

Artist: Tim Lyre

Song Title: Ready

Genre: R&B

Album: Worry <

Date of release: July 30, 2021

Label: WeSoko/Africori

Producer: TBA

Video Director: TBD