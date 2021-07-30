RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tim Lyre releases new single, 'Ready'

The intensely vulnerable record, situated somewhere between neo-soul and afro-futurism, is the first single off his upcoming debut album Worry <.

Details/Takeaway: Multifaceted Lagos based Afro-fusion act Tim Lyre shares his first release of 2021, ‘Real’. The intensely vulnerable record, situated somewhere between neo-soul and afro-futurism, is the first single off his upcoming debut album Worry <.

In ‘Real,' the singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer spares no use of his poetry skills as he puts pen to rhythm and carries through a slow but intentional use of distinct instruments to achieve a dynamic bop with a soulful backdrop in the tune.

In his own words, “Real is a song about the emotional nuances between two people in a relationship or situation-ship as it were. It’s an attempt to say all the things typically left unsaid."

Artist: Tim Lyre

Song Title: Ready

Genre: R&B

Album: Worry <

Date of release: July 30, 2021

Label: WeSoko/Africori

Producer: TBA

Video Director: TBD

You can listen to the song below;

