Artist: T.I Blaze
T.I Blaze returns with new single 'Lock Up'
Street-pop sensation T.I Blaze has returned with a new tingling tune he calls 'Lock Up'.
Song Title: Lock Up
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: October 14th, 2022
Producer: Unknown
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 15 seconds
Features: DVPPER MUSIC
Details/Takeaway: Talented street-hop sensation T.I Blaze combines catchy melody and smooth delivery to deliver a catchy tunes that tells relatable stories that captures the many realities of life on the street. His latest single is another offering from the talent who deploys Amapiano in delivering another speaker rattling jam.
