Artist: TI Blaze
TI Blaze drops new single 'My Life'
Afrobeats street-hop sensation TI Blaze has released a new single he calls 'My Life'. The single was released on Friday, 5th August 2022.
Song Title: My Life
Genre: Afrobeats, Amapiano
Date of Release: August 5, 2022
Producer: UNKNOWN
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 12 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: DVPPER
Details/Takeaway: TI Blaze is one of Nigeria's finest street hop sensation standing out for his melody and the relatability of his music. 'My Life' is a feel good song that offers premium satisfaction.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng