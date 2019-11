Date: November 5, 2019

Song Title: Love in The Morning

Artist: Thutmose featuring Rema

Genre: Afrobeats

Producer: DJ Coublon

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: Thutmose is an American of Nigerian descent. In 2018, he released his debut album, Man on Fire. Now, he collaborates with Nigerian artist, Rema. This also marks Rema's first collaboration outside MAVIN/Jonzing.

You can listen to the song below;