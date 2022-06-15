2022 Headies gets three new categories: Digital Artist of the Year, Best Inspirational single, and International Artist of the Year

International Artist of the Year which is a voting category for non-African artist or group with the most outstanding achievement and impact on Afrobeats. The inaugural nominees are Beyonce, Chris Brown, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, and Nas.

The second new category is the Best Inspirational Single and the first set of nominees are KCee & Okwesili Eze Group, Timi Dakolo, Chidinma, Mercy Chinwo, Dunsin Oyekan and Nathaniel Bassey.